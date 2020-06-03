Mozambique Covid-19 patients ‘threatened with lynching’

Health officials in Mozambique say there’s growing discrimination against people suspected of being infected with coronavirus.

In the central city of Beira, there are reports that those infected have been threatened with lynching.

This led to a fall in the number of people going to clinics to report flu-like systems.

Health workers are trying to convince communities to seek medical help when needed.

The hostility towards people suspected of having the virus has led the health ministry to restrict the amount of information it releases about the disease, including not disclosing locations where cases have been confirmed.

