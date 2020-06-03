Museveni congratulates Burundi president-elect

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated Burundi’s president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye for his win – becoming the first head of state in the East African region to recognise the results of the disputed elections.

Mr Ndayishimiye has tweeted about his telephone conversation with President Museveni and thanked him for his “efforts towards peace and stability in the region”.

The electoral commission last month said Evariste Ndayishimiye won almost 70% of the vote, but the main opposition party has challenged the official results in court.

The council of Catholic bishops said its observers witnessed instances of multiple voting, voting for dead people and refugees, voters being forced to choose certain candidates and unauthorised people involved in vote counting.

