KCCA to issue Taxi drivers new routes to take

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has issued routes and numbers for commuter taxis to ensure there is no congestion in the city centre as public transport resumes today.

For instance, Jinja-Kampala route has been assigned number one, Luzira route is number three, Mbarara route is 38 while Entebbe route is 78. There are more than 120 routes identified.

President Museveni allowed public transport vehicles to start operating today but are to carry half the standard number of passengers allowed.

Taxis plying Jinja side (1-to 27) exit the city through Burton Street, Buxton, Snay Bin Road then connect to Nkrumah Road and join Jinja Road at Railway Grounds.

Taxis, with route numbers from 31 to 58, operating in the New Taxi Park will use Mackay Road, Berkley (Bakuli) Road to exit and enter the city.

Public transport operators from Kisenyi Park (route number 59 to 73) will use Kisenyi, Ssemugooma, Rubaga Road and Berkley (Bakuli) Road for exit and entrance.

Source:DM

Related

Share News







