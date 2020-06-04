Libya UN-backed forces recapture Tripoli airport

Reports from Libya say that forces loyal to the internationally recognised government have recaptured Tripoli airport from the forces of its rival Gen Khalifa Haftar.

The international airport has long been out of use, but analysts say it’s a significant victory for the government.

It comes as a new round of diplomacy over the conflict has started, with leaders from both factions travelling abroad for talks.

Top officials from the government have been in Russia, which has been supporting Gen Haftar.

He is reported to have travelled to Egypt. His forces have been accused of using landmines and booby traps in recent battles.

