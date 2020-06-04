June 5, 2020

Nigeria to reopen airports for domestic flights

1 day ago

Nigeria’s aviation authority has announced plans to reopen five airports across the country for domestic flights only, as part of easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The airports will be reopened on 21 June.

The five are located in the capital Abuja, the commercial hub Lagos, the southern city of Port Harcourt, the northern Kano state and southeastern Imo state.

Musa Nuhu, the head of the aviation authority, said other airports “will be gradually added to the network after a review and assessment”.

“The closure of Nigerian airports to international flights will continue until date of the resumption is announced,” he said in a statement.

Flights repatriating Nigerians from abroad and humanitarian flights are allowed to operate but under strict protocols.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Gareth Bale could see out career at Real Madrid, not seeking Premier League return

5 hours ago

Coronavirus: Premier League to allow five substitutions

5 hours ago

Diego Costa fined for tax fraud

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.