Coronavirus: Serie A to allow five substitutions

Serie A will allow teams to make five substitutions during games for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

It brings Italy’s top flight into line with a temporary law amendment announced by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) last month.

World football’s pre-eminent rule-making body made the alterations as a means to ease the strain on players returning to action following the extended coronavirus hiatus.

If a team wishes to make all five changes, they must come in no more than three-match interruptions, aside from half-time.

Serie A is set to resume on June 20, more than three months after the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related

Share News







