Huge crowds rally to demand Mali president steps down

23 hours ago

Thousands of people in Mali have taken part in a protest calling on President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita to step down due to the escalating jihadist and inter-communal violence in the country.

The rally, in the capital Bamako, was organized by the Front For Safeguarding Democracy – a new alliance made up of the main opposition parties and some civil society groups.

It is led by an influential and radical Imam, Mahmoud Dicko, who has been calling for talks with the Islamist militants.

There were also several anti government protests last month following disputed parliamentary elections in March.

As many as 10,000 people have joined Friday’s rally, according to AFP. Journalists have been tweeting photos of the crowds.

Source: BBC

