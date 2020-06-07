Corona Virus: Dr Machar’s Wife makes a recovery

Machar, 67, and his wife Angelina Teny, 67, have recovered from COVID-19 disease.

A statement released by his office in Capital Juba on Friday night stated that the couple was tested twice and found negative of the disease.

“The second COVID-19 testing has returned negative for both the First Vice President, H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, and the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, H.E. Madam Angelina Teny,” said part of the statement.

“This second test was conducted on Monday, 1 June, 2020, and the result came out on Thursday, 4 June, 2020.”

The two government officials, however fit to resume work, will remain at their residence in Juba where they were quarantined for treatment on May 18 2020.

“The two leaders are in good health and ready to resume their public duties. In accordance with the new general criteria from the Ministry of Health the two officials are required to remain in their residence for 10 more days from 1 June 2020 up to 10 June, 2020,” concluded the statement.

Machar and the wife were the first top government officials in South Sudan to be declared positive of COVID-19.

Two other Vice Presidents; Hussein Abdel Bagi and Dr. James Wani Igga have also tested positive and quarantined for treatment at their residences in Juba.

Source: CR

