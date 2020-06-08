June 8, 2020

African Development Bank loans Nigeria almost $300m

19 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 16, 2016. Picture taken September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo - RC196B9DEF90

The African Development Bank has loaned Nigeria just over $288m (£227m) to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The finance minister warned last month that Nigeria’s economy – Africa’s largest – could shrink by up to 9%.

It’s suffered a big hit from the global slump in oil prices in recent months.

There have been proposals to reduce basic healthcare spending by almost half, and make significant cuts to the education budget.

In April, Nigeria received an emergency package worth about $3.4bn from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to help support the economy during the pandemic.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Eddie Nketiah scores hat-trick as Arsenal return with 6-0 win over Charlton

19 hours ago

Werner to Chelsea? Leipzig star not to the standard of Liverpool front three

19 hours ago

Man City’s Sterling: Racism the only disease right now

19 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.