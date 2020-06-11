Ghana to honour George Floyd at pan-African centre

Ghana’s government will mount George Floyd name at a memorial centre for pan-African culture in the capital, Accra.

Ghana has maintained a strong bond with Africans in the diaspora. Some of them have been given Ghanaian citizenship.

At the burial service of George Floyd on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, the family’s spokesperson expressed appreciation for solidarity from Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The spokesperson said “they are grateful that the country of Ghana stands with the Floyd family and the struggles of all families to change the status quo of racism and prejudice. The family is deeply moved by the generous act of the Ghanaian government to solidify George Floyd’s legacy”.

The Ghanaian government declared 2019 a year of return to encourage them to return home.

A number of African American celebrities and a democratic congressional delegation led by US speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the country last year.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







