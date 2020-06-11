Nigerian Dubai based “socialite” Hushpuppi arrested by the FBI and Interpol in Dubai

Dubai – A video making rounds on social media revealed how Hushpuppi, Woodberry and two of his men were allegedly surrounded by the International Police and the Federal Bureau of Intelligence. Their arrest was based on the account of money laundering after some cases were linked to them. The real estate agent and his alleged fraud syndicated were said to have been on the radar of the FBI for some time now. As we can recall earlier this year a similar raid by the FBI was made on another Nigerian billionaire Mompha who was also arrested for money laundering.

A Nigerian controversial blogger and investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has disclosed some information through an Instagram post as to why Hushpuppi and Woodberry were arrested, “@mrwoodberrry and @hushpuppi implicated by the @secretservice in a Nigerian Unemployment Insurance scam named #ScatteredCanary. For those who do not know what this is, this is the money the US government gives us monthly when we lose our jobs while we are looking for another. Somehow the Nigerian ring cracked into the system and filed 174+ fraudulent claims. People’s #COVID19 stimulus payments gone. It is too elaborate. Only thing I can say is everyday for thieves, one day for the owner. It is a dark day in Nigeria. Hushpuppi and Woodberry and the others are on their way to America. I was also told that their properties have been sealed with warrants.”

Other reports circulating on the internet say Hushpuppi and Woodberry took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud an American state of 35 million US dollars which was budgeted to purchase ventilators for COVID-19 treatment purposes on persons suffering from the coronavirus in America. Hushpuppi’s arrest was confirmed after close friends and some business faithful could not reach him because his phones were off.

It has also been reported that scams related to COVID-19 have been exploding as criminals use the pandemic as a ready made excuse to steal money of unemployed natives and many of these calls come via robocall which is very hard for law enforcement to trace. When a one Stephanie Dakota who has never filed for unemployment benefits before found herself out of work and applying for unemployment benefits, a pop up appeared on the government website saying, “This social security number was already used to file a claim….” The secret service says it’s happening to millions of folks blaming a well organized Nigerian fraud ring which has targeted unemployment benefits in North Carolina as well as a half dozen other states around the country. The potential losses are somewhere in hundreds of millions of dollars.

The self-acclaimed Gucci ambassador Hushpuppi whose real name is Raymond Igbalodely is know for his flashy lifestyle that involves private jets, expensive cars, pictures in luxurious hotels and club and costly drinks which makes him so popular. This big spender is the richest yahoo boy in Nigeria whose net worth is about 20 million US dollars. Hushpuppi last posted on his Instagram saying, “May success and prosperity not be a “once upon a time” story in your life…. Thank you lord for the many blessings in my life… continue to shame those waiting for me to be shamed #RollsRoyce #RoysRoyceCullinan #RR #AllMine #EeCarryStarLight #EeCarryShootingStars #EePainThem”

Well I guess we know who got shamed and who it is paining. This is just a reminder to the youths out there that only hard work pays and there is no shortcut to getting rich. Stay home and stay safe people. We will keep you updated on whatever happens next.

