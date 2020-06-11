Truth about who raped whom!!! MUBS student accused of raping and infecting a friend with HIV

A depressed Akantorana Ronan who calls himself “Mr.Sweetcane” revealed some shocking information through his Twitter account where he accused a MUBS campuser Thelma Garim for raping him and infecting him with HIV/AIDS in the process. His tweets went viral and have got so many people intervening as well as some celebrities like Sheilah Gashumba and Patrick Salvado.

Ronan said that he had been depressed and in bad place which caused him to become desperate to be loved by anyone and made him feel alone most of the time. In his search for love, he met this stunning lady Thelma who was nice to him and invited him to her place. She bought a bottle of Uganda Waragi which they both shared and left them both subconscious. But Ronan claims to have taken only a small amount of the alcohol in a glass which made him start to feel weird and that’s when he realized it was not just alcohol in that glass. He woke up the next morning with no memory of the previous night’s events and was too scared to ask her about what could have happened.

Thelma later informed him on the next day that she was pregnant and needed a plan B, that is when she sent him audios and videos when he was lying on the balcony butt naked. He pleaded with her to delete them but the bigger shock came three days after the fateful event when she told him that she was HIV positive and he needed to start taking PEP. Akantorana was so scared and couldn’t believe what he was hearing however he rushed the pharmacy to get some PEP and started medication right way. What hurt him most is how she was unbothered by the state in which she had left him and she continued living her best life, according to Ronan. That is Ronans side of the story but you cannot judge a book by its cover and that’s why we bring you Thelma’s side of the story.

According to Thelma, Ronan was a friend who she really liked and wished to be more than just friends. As you know two people that like each other (atleast that’s what Thelma thought) together in one room with some alcohol, anything could happen. On this tragic day Ronan came to her place where they both got drunk, had fun and in the process he kept making moves on her but she declined. With a few more drinks she later accepted and they had sexual intercourse.

She woke up in the morning full of regret and could not believe what had happened, she was really not happy with it. She tried to confront Ronan but failed because he had started ingoring her after getting what he wanted. Disappointed by his actions, she decided to revenge and that’s when she told him that she was HIV positive and that he needed to take his medication as soon as immediately. Having gotten his attention now, Thelma later told him she was just kidding and she did that because she was not pleased with what he had done to her and he was not remorseful.

For his revenge, Ronan took his story to Twitter which has since gone viral and the hashtag #Istandwithronan has been created in his favor. Ronan was not expecting things to get this serious so fast because he was just trying to up his revenge game. On realising that everything had blown out of proportion Ronan tweeted, “Destroying her life would make no difference between me and her. It was also not my intention to have her exposed but now she is. I’d like people to stop being mean to her because that’s not who I am,as this gets resolved.”

Think about it, can someone rape you and infect you with HIV/AIDS and you don’t press charges even after she tells you that you are free to go to the police if you want but you instead protect her by asking people not to be mean to her. Well that’s for you our readers to decide. But at this moment Thelma says she has lost all interest in Ronan and doesn’t want anything to do with him after he failed to come out and tell the world the whole truth of how it all started. She says she will stand by her truth and prove her innocence.

