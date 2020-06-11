VIDEO: Surviving COVID-19!!! Stranded city workers in Kampala resort to operating business in their cars.

Kampala – Reports indicate that some city landlords disagreed with the government and tenants on the proposal to waive off rent arrears for the three months arcades have been closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Trade Minister, Amelia Kyambadde said that when the tenants met the president, H.E Yoweri Museveni, they informed him that they did not have money to pay rent for the time they have been away from work.

However, this proposal was rejected by landlords saying they cannot forego rent arrears because they have loans and taxes to pay to banks which are breathing down their necks. Young tycoon Hamis Kiggundu said that the only way the tenants can be let off the hook is if the government steps in and clears 50% of the arrears on their behalf.

John Kabanda, the Chairman of Kampala New Generation Traders Association said all tenants in arcades have vowed not to pay any rent for the period they have not been working. The tenants have resorted to parking their cars outside the arcades and continuing business as usual without even maintaining social distance. They say they cannot sit at home and starve to death, they are just trying to survive in these tough times of the pandemic.

The good news is that some city landlords have gone ahead to waive off the tenant’s rent accrued during the lockdown period. These include; Donat Kananura of LEISURE TEC, Vincent Bugembe of GOD IS WITH US Nateete, Richard Lwanga who owns several buildings in Kampala both uptown and downtown including KISENYI PLAZA, Ddembe Lukyamuzi of DDEMBE ARCADE in Kikuubo, landlord of JEMBA PLAZA, landlord of VINCO ARCADE, landlord of CALIFORNIA ARCADE, landlord of NALULE ARCADE, Kaliisa Moses who owns over 30 commercial buildings located in Masaka, Kampala and Mbarara and all tenants are equally excused and lastly landlord of EQUATORIAL MALL who is said to the FDC president Dr Kizza Besigye.

