41 more coronavirus patients discharged, recoveries reach 161

KAMPALA — Uganda has discharged 41 more COVID-19 patients from Gulu and Arua Hospitals after they tested negative twice for the disease.

Today is discharge has increased Uganda’s coronavirus recoveries to 161.

The discharge was overseen by state minister for primary health care Moriku Joyce Kaducu.

Those discharged were handed certificates of recovery by the monster.

34 were discharged from Gulu Hospital while 7 were being treated from Arua Regional Referral Hospital

The Minister said Gulu Hospital now has 31 active cases but tomorrow more 22 (Friday June 13) are going home if all their second sample turns negative.

Minister Moriku Kaducu lauded Medical Team and Gulu District Taskforce for the support.

They will now undergo psychosocial support before being reintegrated back into the community, the Ministry said.

All first patients who fully recovered from the deadly coronavirus were treated using the controversial hydroxychloroquine drug recently approved by the World Health Organisation.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed 14 new coronavirus cases, putting Uganda’s tally to 679

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General Services at the Healthy Ministry says six of the cases were among the 1,260 samples tested from points of entry while eight were among 1,061 of alerts and contacts.

Three of the confirmed cases, he says are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry, two arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula and the other arrived through Lamwo District.

“Eight of the 14 are contacts and alerts to previously confirmed cases,” he notes, giving the details of community infections.

Three cases were identified from Kampala, Amuru (2), Dokolo (2) and Moyo (1) districts.

“All cases are Ugandans. The total number of cases in Uganda are now 679,” he adds in a statement on Thursday morning.

Additionally, he says, thirty 30 foreign truck drivers (19 Kenyans, 8 Tanzanians, 2 Eritreans and 1 Burundian who tested positive for coronavirus were handed over to their respective countries of origin.

President Museveni has once again strongly warned Ugandans to exercise caution against the deadly COVID-19.

“We are winning this war if only everybody listens,” he said on Thursday June 11, 2020, during the national budget.

Giving an update on Uganda’s coronavirus statistics, he says that as of June 10, Uganda’s positive cases total 679.

But recently, he added it was found that some of the cases were erroneously classified as positive “due to carelessness” of some technicians.

President didn’t not mention the exact number of erroneous cases but asked health minister Dr. Ruth Aceng to clarify whether the said cases are part of the 679 number or not.

Source: PML

Related

Share News







