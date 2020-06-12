Covid-19: Kenya to discharge asymptomatic patients

Kenya plans to discharge nearly all asymptomatic Covid-19 patients to free-up space in congested hospitals.

The government has released guidelines for home-based care for discharged patients, which include at least 10 days of isolation.

“Due to our rising number of Covid-19 cases, it is increasingly becoming difficult and untenable to isolate all patients in our hospitals for management and care,” health ministry official Rashid Aman told a media briefing on Wednesday.

Patients with no underlying health conditions and have suitable space at home are also eligible for discharge.

“For those in informal settlements we would need to put them in institutions in the community that meet the requirements,” Dr Aman added.

Community healthcare workers will be involved in the daily assessment of the patients at home.

The east African nation has confirmed 3,094 coronavirus cases so far.

Related

Share News







