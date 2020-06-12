Recho Rey denied access to Capital shoppers

One of the conditions that were given when the President chose to ease the lockdown, was that every person was required to wear a face mask in public.

It, however, seems like some people took the directive lightly, and that includes none other than hip hop princess, Recho Rey.

A few days ago, the rapper went out shopping at Capital Shoppers but was denied access to the supermarket because she did not have a mask.

On being stopped, Recho Rey, real name Racheal Mirembe, first stood at the entrance hoping she would convince the guards to let her in but wapi.

Meanwhile, just outside the supermarket, was a stall selling face masks at 5k but no, Recho Rey wasn’t parting with any dimes, she just walked away.

Wait…maybe if the askaris had checked very well, they would have discovered that she was wearing her mask Spice Diana style (you donno how? google is your friend!).

