Gov’t bans campaign rallies ahead of elections

Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine arrives at the news conference at his home in Kasangati, Kampala, Uganda July 24, 2019. REUTERS/James Akena - RC148E394100

Uganda’s Electoral Commission has banned mass campaign rallies and encouraged aspiring candidates to campaign through the media.

The commission said the country’s general elections will go ahead in January 2021, but with strict measures to protect voters against coronavirus.

Wearing of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing will be enforced on polling day.

The commission has squeezed the elections’ timelines, including nomination of candidates, into less than six months.

Ugandans will elect their president, members of parliament and local leaders in the elections.

President Yoweri Museveni, who is serving his fifth term of office, is eligible for a fresh term but has not announced whether he will vie.

