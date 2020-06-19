Caf still prioritising 2021 Nations Cup in January

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is still prioritising a January start for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, despite ongoing uncertainty about the continent’s football because of coronavirus.

Unclear when many competitions will resume across the continent, where only a handful of leagues are operating, the tournament in Cameroon is shrouded in doubt.

Cameroon itself is the sixth worst-affected country in Africa with nearly 10,000 reported cases of coronavirus.

Caf itself has yet to confirm a restart date for any of its own tournaments amid the pandemic.

Four of the six rounds of Nations Cup qualifying have still to take place.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is still planned for Cameroon from 10 January to 8 February 2021,” Caf’s competitions director Samson Adamu told BBC Sport Africa.

“That is subject to change as the Nations Cup is still being assessed. The final decision is to be taken by the Executive Committee soon.”

