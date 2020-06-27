Sheebah halts release of new song until ‘Nakyuka’ gets one million views

So far, Eddy Kenzo, Masaka Football Kids and Anne Kansiime are the only Ugandans to get a million views on YouTube.

Now Sheebah wants to become the fourth person on the list.

Her strategy? The song Nakyuka. By the time of filing this story, the song was at 695,085 views but the Team No Sleep artiste believes it will hit the mark and to prove her seriousness, she says she will hold onto the release of her next single, Linda, until she achieves her goal.

According to an inside source, Sheeba says the songs are off her Samalie album that she will be releasing later this year.

All the best Sheebah…I mean you are the queen karma, you deserve more than a million views.

