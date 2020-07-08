Kenyan protesters tear-gassed and arrested

Police in Kenya have fired tear gas at people taking part in an annual protest march in the capital, Nairobi. Several activists were arrested.

The rally marked the 30th anniversary of the Saba Saba protest, Swahili for “seventh day of the seventh month”, against the autocratic regime of the late President Daniel arap Moi.

Correspondents say this year’s event had been given extra impetus by anger over police brutality during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Human rights groups say Kenyan police have killed more than 20 people since a curfew was imposed in March.

