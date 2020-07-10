Faridah to face off against Stella Nyanzi

NTV news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe is allegedly eyeing the position of Kampala Woman MP.

If what we hear is indeed true, then what will interest us is the fact that she will be facing off against Stella Nyanzi on the FDC flag.

“The right and confirmed information will be at your desk anytime soon,” Nakazibwe told us when we asked about her rumoured intentions.

However, a reliable source inside FDC told us that the party is in favour of the NTV news anchor.

Related

Share News







