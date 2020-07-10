July 12, 2020

Faridah to face off against Stella Nyanzi

2 days ago

NTV news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe is allegedly eyeing the position of Kampala Woman MP.

If what we hear is indeed true, then what will interest us is the fact that she will be facing off against Stella Nyanzi on the FDC flag.

“The right and confirmed information will be at your desk anytime soon,” Nakazibwe told us when we asked about her rumoured intentions.

However, a reliable source inside FDC told us that the party is in favour of the NTV news anchor.

Staff Writter

https://www.dailyexclusives.co.ug

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Zani Lady-C film career finally paying off

2 days ago

Ragga Dee claims he owns Tugende Mukikade

2 days ago

I’m not carrying Feffe Bussi’s child – Leila

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.