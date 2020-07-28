Nigeria police drop D’Banj rape investigation

Police in Nigeria say they have dropped the investigation into a rape allegation made against popular Nigerian musician D’Banj.

“[It] was discontinued as there was no substantial evidence to prove the allegation of rape against the suspect,” Police spokesperson, Umar Sanda, was quoted as saying by local media.

D’banj, whose real name is Oladapo Oyebanjo, was accused by a woman, Seyitan Babatayo, of raping her in 2018 in a hotel in Lagos.

He denied the allegation.

The police statement came a day after Ms Babatayo had said she had no intention of pursuing the case any further after a meeting with D’Banj’s representatives.

She said the decision to resolve the issue with the musician was made by her and her family and that she really wants “peace”.

Many people were outraged when the allegation first came to light in early July, at a time when several rape cases were being reported in Nigeria.

Related

Share News







