Bizonto comedians out of police cells

Members of the comedy group popularly known as Bizonto and singer Gerald Kiweewa were on Tuesday evening released from police custody after about four days of detention.

Ms Shamim Malende, the defence lawyer said the group was released at about 4pm from custody of Kireka Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on charges of spreading sectarianism and inciting the public.

“We thank all those that have stood with us in this noble cause. They are required to report back to police on July 30 but it has not been that easy task. These are some of the few injustices that the people, especially in the opposition in Kampala are facing. We don’t want them to continue,” Ms Malende said.

In his address at the National Unity Platform (NUP) yesterday, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi castigated security organs for the continued arrest of creative artistes and musicians. He urged them to fight against the new regulation by the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) to view all content of artists and performing arts before being published.

“The artistes have never had a reason to fight for their rights than this time. If we keep quiet, the industry will be no more. You are being arrested and hunted down because of the fact that I came out to open your eyes and the eyes of the other Ugandans. Those regulations that are being brought against you are meant to shut you up,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

The comedians say the skit was intended to teach children who are stuck at home following the closure of schools, about societal prejudices, pointing out the people who occupy strategic positions in the country.

They listed President Museveni, Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi, and Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the senior presidential advisor on special operations.

The others they listed are: Bank of Uganda Governor Tumusiime Mutebile, Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi, Commissioner General of Prisons Dr Johnson Byabashaija, Minister of Security Gen Elly Tumwine, Internal Security Organisation boss Col Bagyenda Kaka, Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, commander of the Special Forces Command Maj Gen James Birungi, and the Electoral Commission chairperson, Mr Simon Byabakama.

