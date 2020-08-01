Kenya releases a list of quarantine-exempt countries

The Kenyan government has released the list of countries from which travellers will be exempt from going into quarantine once they arrive.

International flights are due to resume on Saturday four months after they were suspended in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All travellers will have to pass a temperature test on arrival and they need to prove that they have been tested for the virus within 96 hours before travel.

The 18 quarantine-exempt countries include the UK, France, Italy, Ethiopia, Uganda and Rwanda.

The US is also on the list, but people coming from California, Florida and Texas will not be exempt from quarantine.

This will be welcome news to people working in Kenya’s big tourism industry as the ban on international travel has left resorts nearly empty.

Source:BBC

