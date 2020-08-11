NUP Presidents Cry Out over Death Threats

Moses Kibalama, the former president of the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development party (NURD) which has since been transformed into the National Unity Platform party, has revealed that he is receiving death threats from unknown people.

Kibalama stated that unknown people are sending him “these threatening messages” with an aim of killing him because he transferred the leadership of the party to Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the Kyadondo East legislator who also doubles as the leader of the People Power movement.

“Ever since we made these changes, I keep receiving threatening messages, mysterious people asking me why I gave out the party to Bobi Wine,” he noted.

Kibalama recently gave the NUP party to Bobi Wine, something he says did not please many people especially the ‘mafias’.

“Last week, an unknown person came to my home and entered my house, I just ran away through other means,” he said.

After receiving the leadership of NUP, Kyagulanyi has also had wars to fight starting with the ‘red colour’ ownership to which the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) claimed are the rightful owners.

Last week, a one James Byabakama queried the legality of NUP and how it was acquired.

However, Kibalama mentioned that he shall “continue being strong irrespective of all these threats.

Source:CR

