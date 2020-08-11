Toyota Kampala closes branch after staff contract virus plus symptoms

Toyota Uganda has temporarily sealed off its Kampala branch with effect from yesterday after three of their staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Mahmood Omar, the company’s managing director in a press statement, said last week some of the staff at the branch reported feeling unwell with mild flu like symptoms and the company requested that they be tested.

Results from the Health ministry confirmed that they had tested positive and have been referred to Mulago hospital for further treatment.

“In the meantime, our Kampala branch at First Street, Industrial Area, will be temporarily closed effective today as additional steps, as guided by the authorities, are put in place, and all our staff confirmed in good health,” reads the press statement.

Mr Omar said the rest of the staff at the branch have been requested to stay home to observe the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

“Strict safety measures and SoPs continue to be followed at our head office in Namanve Industrial Park as well as the rest of our countrywide branches which are open. This is a challenging time for us and all or stakeholders but we assure everyone concerned that we are fully committed to play our part whatever it takes to protect our staff and our clients,” the statement adds.

Source: DM

