Archbishop Kaziimba to pursue reconstruct Ndeeba church

Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba of Church of Uganda has tasked government to ensure that St Peter’s Church at Ndeeba in Kampala is reconstructed, and termed its demolition as an act of barbarism and an attack on all Christians worldwide.

“Government should take more action to ensure the church is redeemed, reconstructed and cleaned,” Archbishop Kaziimba said after touring the site .

He urged government to protect the vulnerable from the rich people.

Archbishop Kaziimba said humanism was eroding away, warning that the perpetrators must account for their deeds.

“I am in a country whose motto is ‘For God and my country’. The perpetuators of such bad acts did not only attack the people of Ndeeba but the body of those believing in Jesus Christ worldwide,” he said.

The Archbishop warned that unless the demolishers repent, they will face a dark future.

