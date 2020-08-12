NBS to axe Zahara Toto

NBS Uncut show host Zahara Toto is trending on social media after splitting with her boyfriend Don Solo. She has been hurling all kinds of insults at her estranged boyfriend whom she accuses of being a cheat.

An insider has informed Howwe that the disciplinary committe at the Kamwokya base Next Media that houses NBS TV & Sanyuka TV, is set for an urgent meeting to decide her fate.

The insider further informed us that Management is not happy with the way the failed singer is representing their brand and she might get axed.

Zahara had just finished serving suspension over misconduct with fellow workers.

