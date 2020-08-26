Bobi wine dragged to court over NUP

Presidential aspirant Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has been sued over the registration and ownership of the newly formed National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

The Kyaddondo East MP was last week declared NUP presidential flag bearer in the 2021 general elections.

However, two people have petitioned the High Court in Kampala challenging his candidature on account that he illegally acquired ownership and assumed leadership of the party.

Mr Difas Basile and Mr Hassan Twala, claim they were part of the founding members of the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP) which they allege was manipulated and renamed NUP.

They contend that Bobi Wine illegally used the NURP documents to become the presidential flag bearer for NUP and thus his candidature is null and void.

Mr Bobi Wine is jointly sued with the Electoral Commission (EC), Attorney General (AG), NURP acting president Moses Nkonge Kibalama, NUP leaders David Lewis Rubongoya, Aisha Kabanda, Joel Ssenyonyi, Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu and Paul Ssimbwa Kagombe.

The petitioners want court to order EC to de-gazette the change of the NURP party name that appears in the General Notice No. 838 of 2019, de-register NUP and reinstate NURP as the legally recognised party name.

