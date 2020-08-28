Felista’s dad shifts from Salaama Rd to Kisaasi

Covid-19 has tested people in different ways. Some have lost jobs while others have lost lives and for artiste Felista di superstar and dad, the hustle is still on.

Despite having received a scholarship at Kampala Parents School at the beginning of the year, things have not been smooth back home as they had arrears of about five months to clear.

According to Michael Nyanzi Kasibante, he was spending 20K on Felistar’s daily transport to school. So this week, he took a bold decision and shifted from Salaama Rd Boston to Kisaasi.

Now, many have called out the guy over moving into a pricier house yet crying of hard times but here is what he had to say: “I have been spending around Sh1.2 million on Felista’s transport every term so shifting to Kisaasi, which is near her school, will work for us.”

Sometime ago, Kasibante was looking for someone who would donate to them a car to transport his daughter to school and help boost her music career but we do not know how that went.

