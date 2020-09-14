Ziza Bafana arrested for performing in Tanzania

Police in Kyotera District have arrested dancehall artiste Richard Kasendwa alias Ziza Bafana and four others for defying the Presidential directives on curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Bafana, alongside Shaban Nsamba aka DJ Shan, Aron Kakiza aka Heizo Music, Shaffik Ismael, a music promoter and Bashir Ssekamanje aka Duke Play, a presenter at BBS TV; sneaked into Tanzania through Mutukula porous borders recently and performed in a music concert there.

When they returned on August 31, Police at Mutukula border ordered them to self-quarantine for 14 days which have been completed today in a nearby hotel.

It is reported that they again performed for the people in the hotel where they were undergoing isolation, an act that police say puts people’s lives at a risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus.

Ms Judith Akol, the Kyotera District Police Commander confirmed the arrests saying they will appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday) to answer charges of defying Presidential directives.

“We arrested Bafana and his colleagues because they went to Tanzania and performed without permission yet they very well know the directives of the President against the spread of coronavirus,” she said.

They are currently being detained at Kalisizo police station in Kyotera District.

The “Tuli majje” artiste said that after completing a 14-day quarantine period yesterday, the doctors acknowledged that they are Covid-19 negative.

