Former Ugandan legislator top broke to pay house rent

Former Madi-Okollo County Member of Parliament Martin Drito has been sued for alleged failure to pay Shs53.2 million in rent arrears. Drito allegedly failed to pay rent between November 2019 and August 2020, for an apartment in Munyonyo, a Kampala suburb.

Drito’s landlady Adila Ali Ghazi says that the tenant has since abandoned the rented premises, prompting her to file the suit before the High Court Civil Division.

Ali alleges that together with her “dear husband”, in July 2019, they entered a tenancy agreement with Drito and agreed that he stays in their house located on Plot 812 Prince George Close in Munyonyo at a monthly rent of Shs6.2 million.

On July 1, 2019, Drito paid an advance rent of four months totaling Shs25 million, but he never fulfilled his rental obligations beyond that time, which led to the accumulation of the arrears up to Shs53.2 million.

“Drito also shamelessly denied the landlady or her representatives access to the suit premises even when the agreement gave the plaintiff/landlady a right to access and take up possession upon failure to pay the rent,” reads the document in part.

According to the court documents, on August 13, 2020, Drito is alleged to have fled the suit premises without giving any notice in what the landlady interpreted as an aim of fleecing her of the rent money she is rightfully entitled to as the landlord.

The landlady now wants the court to compel Drito to pay the money in question as well as the costs of the suit because she issued to him notices demanding for his money in vain.

This is not the first time Drito is being sued for alleged failure to pay others’ monies. In 2016, Centenary Bank sued him together with Igara East County MP Michael Mawanda for failure to clear a loan of 102.8 million and 50.8 million shillings respectively.

Related

Share News







