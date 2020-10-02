Makerere University receives donations to rebuild the main administration building

Contributions for the reconstruction efforts can be sent to Stanbic Bank Accounts: 9030017778608 (USD)/ 9030017778535 (UGX).

The University has also revealed that contributions can be sent through MTN MomoPay.

MTN Momo for MAK building reconstruction

The numbers were revealed by Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe in an address today.

In the same address, the Vice Chancellor recognised Dr. Busingye Kabumba, a lecturer from the School of Law, as the first person to financially contribute towards the restoration. He made a UGX 1 million contribution on the morning of 20th September – the day of the fire outbreak.

The university also recently received a significant contribution from The Mastercard Foundation. It announced it was contributing $1 million (Shs3.7 billion) towards the reconstruction of the Makerere University Main Building also known as the Ivory Tower.

