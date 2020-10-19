Diamond impregnated me three times while married to Zari – Hamisa

Zari

Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto has sensationally claimed that Bongo star singer Diamond Platnumz wanted to have a child with her so desperately while married to Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan that he got her pregnant three times.

Mobetto however disclosed that they lost the initial two pregnancies before they got their son.

Diamond and Mobetto got a son, Dylan Nasseb, out of wedlock in August 2017.

At the time, the Cheche singer was in a relationship with Zari, who was then based in South Africa, and whom she had been cheating on with the beautiful model.

After the arrival of their baby, Mobetto and Diamond had a nasty fallout and at one point the outgoing model was forced to drag the singer to court for child support.

Recently, in a radio interview, she was asked if Diamond ever asked for a DNA test to ascertain if the boy was indeed his.

“Nadhani katika mtu mwenye uhakika zaidi kuhusu mtoto kuwa ni wake au sio wake ni Diamond, kwa sababu hata kabla sijapata mimba ya Dylan, nilishapata ujauzito wake mara tatu na bahati mbaya ukaharibika,” Hamisa responded to The Switch Team.

When reports emerged that Mobetto was expecting Diamond’s baby, the bongo flava star was quick to refute them in an attempt to save his marriage to Zari.

He eventually owned up that he indeed cheated on Zari and sired a child with Mobetto.

The singer even vowed he would do anything to salvage his four-year relationship with Zari before she Zari eventually dumped him on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

