Beenie Gunter balloons lover Nickie Berry

Crescent Baguma alias Beenie Gunter has successfully ballooned her lover Nickie Berry after months of merciless bonking sessions.

The 25-year-old Uganda’s famed dancehall artiste has been dating Nickie Berry for a while now, though the duo are yet to legalize their bonking sessions.

Beenie Gunter

Nickie Berry is at about five months pregnant with Beenie Gunter’s baby and the two are happily living together and expecting.

You know they say it is healthier for both the mother and the child in the womb when there is regular sex between the expectant mother and the father.

So when you don’t receive new hits from the singer this period, don’t complain, you already know why.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related