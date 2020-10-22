Broker sues UAP, Oxfam over refusal to pay commission fees

An insurance broker has sued UAP Old Mutual Insurance seeking recovery of more than Shs63.3m for the brokerage services.

UAP is sued together with Oxfam GB, which trades in Uganda as Oxfam.

In a case filed before the Commercial Division of the High Court, Hub Insurance Services claims that it offered the duo brokerage services, from which the broker was entitled to 20 per cent commission for negotiating a group personal accident policy and 10 per cent for the medical insurance policy both issued by UAP.

The policies, court documents show, were secured for Oxfam in 2018.

“On October 1, 2018, Oxfam appointed Hub Insurance Services as insurance broker for group personal accident and medical insurance policies,” documents before court indicate.

Subsequently, Oxfam called for proposals for both policies which were won by UAP.

Hub Insurance, acting through Blair and Co Advocates, claims that it provided tips and guidance on specific details that Oxfam would require in the proposals for UAP Old Mutual to be successful.

UAP indeed, court documents indicate, used the information and advice offered by Hub to emerge successful where upon it was awarded business for group personal accident policy at premium of Shs127m and Shs378.6m for medical insurance.

However, after UAP was awarded the business, court documents show, it conspired with Oxfam to deny that Hub Insurance was ever appointed as broker for the transactions, which, could have been a calculated move to deny it due commission payments.

Consequently, Hub Insurance is seeking that court enters judgment against UAP and Oxfam, and order for recovery of more than Shs63.3m, general damages and cost to the suit, among others.

