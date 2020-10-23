The top three talk should end already – Gravity Omutujju

For the longest time ever, Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine have dominated the music industry and were referred to as the big three.

But it is a million years now and some artistes are beginning to be offended by it. And by some artistes, we mean Gravity Omutujju and Khalifa Aganaga.

“Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine are into politics, while Bebe Cool is no longer relevant in the industry. Why then should people continue saying they are the big three? We have artistes such as Eddy Kenzo who has represented Uganda globally by winning awards and so on. I have personally filled up the cricket oval more than twice,” Gravity Omutujju lamented.

The Lugaflow rapper added that as long as the people keep thinking in terms of the ‘big three’, then there is no way the music industry will improve as other artistes are demotivated to up their game.

