Uganda’s security forces seemingly don’t care about democracy, says US Mission

The United States of America Mission in Uganda on Wednesday condemned tense scenes revolving around what Police termed as “restraining of opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi” – in what had largely been perceived as the opposition candidates’ arrest.

“Wednesday’s disproportionate deployment of force, seizure of a political party leader, group detentions are not the sign of security forces who care about democracy and the future of Uganda,” the Mission tweeted.

The 35 worded statement from the US Mission points to relatively increasing failed diplomacy between security operatives and opposition candidates together along with journalists ahead of the 2021 elections.

National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi Wednesday night claimed party members were still under security forces’ custody.

“The entire team that was with Hon Kyagulanyi in Kalangala is handcuffed and being driven in military trucks. Eddie Mutwe and others are being taken to Masaka Central Police station,” said Mr Ssenyonyi.

He added; “Kyagulanyi is at his home in Magere but his home is surrounded by military personnel like it’s a barracks.”

Relations between security forces on one side and opposition figures and journalists at the other end remain at odds with series of counter accusations.

