Kabako to legalize bonking sessions with girlfriend

With all the challenges Covid 19 brought to the industry, Team No Sleep artiste Roden Y has decided to make a bold statement this year.

The artiste, real name Yusuf Ssenabulya, will make things official with his girlfriend Jazira Namuddu and from what we hear, there will be an introduction and Nikkah on the same day with meetings commencing on February 30.

“I will marry my best friend with whom I have been close for six years. She is the only person that understands me. This is going to be a celebration of our love and it is one thing that I’ve been promising her,” Roden Y told us.

The ‘Sitani Tonkema’ artiste added that he is already speaking to the elders on how marriage is and what exactly is involved.

