I must Marry Sheila Gashumba- Kaystone

Fast-rising star Kaystonee is fast penetrating in the Ugandan music industry. His latest songs are gaining momentum and he has been received well. We caught up with him and shared his success story.

Who is Kaystone exactly?

Born in Nansana, a Kampala suburb in the year 1995, Keystone is a Uganda afrobeat, and rap sensation.

When did your music career kick start?

My love for music has been evident since childhood.

Singing became a reality in My life during high school with several junior recordings and performances in a bid to make it big in the Ugandan music scene.

Were your parents supportive?

I grew up with a single mother, but I have always kept it from her because I Think She would prefer me not to do music or rather do gospel.

What was your first commercial song and when was that?

I have done a number of songs that I have personally considered commercial but Bounce it proves to be the first.

So far, what challenges have you faced in the industry?

Most people take advantage of upcoming Artists by promising us this and that then later run away with our little savings

Your latest song Bounce it? What is the meaning behind the song

Bounce it is a love song that commands a lover to bounce more love into Keystone’s Heart by doing things Keystone loves to see ie Dancing

Who wrote it?

Kaystone wrote the Song

Where did you record it from?

I recorded this song from Juba-South Sudan at CornerStone studio by Baddest Kamba

Which female Ugandan musician do you wish to work with?

The Industry has Many talented singers. I would like to work with many of them. But for now, I would wish to work with Spice Diana

You look so handsome, which Ugandan female celeb would settle with for marriage?

Hahaha.. Uganda has very beautiful Ladies and I respect them. Well, the truth is I have a crush on Sheila Gashumba. I would like to Marry her given a chance.

Which other platforms can people find your music on?

YouTube, Mdundo and Boomplay Music

