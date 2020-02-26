Nansana victim shot dead is a police officer’s son

Police have taken charge of the burial arrangement of the man who was shot dead by suspected Local Defence Unit personnel at Nansana Township Tuesday evening.

New details emerging from the police indicate that the victim identified as Dan Kyeyune was a son of one of their own, David Kabuye, attached to Kasubi Police Station and will, therefore, take charge of the burial as a force.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango confirmed that the deceased was a son of their officer and they have taken charge of burial arrangement.

“True, he was a son of our officer. Details of the burial arrangement are to be communicated in a press release very soon,” Mr. Onyango said.

Kyeyune’s father is a Special Police Constable, who has worked with police for several years.

Kyeyune, whom People Power pressure group led by Kyaddondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi claim to be their member, was shot dead as police, working with Local Defence Unit personnel, were trying to disperse a crowd that had gathered to cheer a convoy of Mr. Kyagulanyi.

The incident happened at about 8 pm at Masitowa Stage on Kampala-Hoima road

Share News







