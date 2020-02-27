Witness account of how policeman’s son was killed

The armed man turned and shot him, then turned back and ran away, narrated a witness, who saw Dan Kyeyune shot dead by security forces in Nansana town as they battled supporters of Opposition legislator Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine.



A witness, whose name has been concealed, and is a house broker in Nansana town, said Kyeyune, who was said to be a Bobi Wine’s People Power supporter, was shot in the eye on Tuesday by an unidentified Local Defence Unit (LDU) operative in front of Bank of Africa.

Several witnesses implicated LDUs in the killing of Kyeyune shortly after he alighted from a taxi returning from Kiboga for the burial of another People Power supporter Ritah Nabukenya.

Nabukenya was knocked in Nakawa on Monday by a vehicle which witnesses said belonged to the police. Police denied the claim and said she was killed when a motorcycle she was riding on collided with another which belonged to a civilian.



“I wanted to see Bobi Wine, so I left where I was to see him. I followed the convoy and I saw policemen and LDUs clearing the road. One of the two LDUs who was at the back turned and shot directly at Kyeyune before turning back,” Mr. Byamukama said.

However, the spokesperson of the LDU operating in Kampala, Maj Bilal Katamba, denied the claims.

“There was information circulating that our soldier shot and killed a wananchi. We sent a team of our battalion commander of Wakiso and his intelligence officer to Nansana. The initial information they gave us is that the person was killed with a pistol. Our LDUs do not carry pistols,” Maj Katamba said.

He said his unit would wait for police investigations to know the truth.

One witness showed us a video clip of Boda Boda riders in a procession to Kampala ahead of Bobi Wine’s car and two ambulances.

