March 5, 2020

NRM will give its members’ membership cards

7 hours ago

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) is set to register new members and update its current members’ list on Monday, March 9, 2020. NRM will also give its members’ membership cards which they have called ‘Endaga Yello’.

According to a statement from the NRM Secretary-General Rt. Hon Justine Kasule Lumumba, the exercise will be carried out at the village/branch level by registrars assigned to perform this duty by the secretariat.

“For the villages that were in existence as of July 2015, their registers have been prepared by the Secretariat with data of their members that were registered at that time,” Lumumba said.

Lumumba said that for the new villages that were formed after July 2015, blank booklets have been provided and they will also be registered.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Tumukunde should know that there are no elections in Uganda – Besigye

8 hours ago

Journalist remanded over Bobi video

9 hours ago

African airlines lose $400m since a virus outbreak

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *