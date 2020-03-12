March 13, 2020

Tumukunde arrested from his Kololo home

6 hours ago

The army has arrested presidential hopeful and former Security Minister Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde from his home in Kololo.

On Thursday evening, a group of UPDF soldiers surrounded the home of the former spymaster before he was later driven away to an unknown destination.

“My offices and residence are under siege. I am being put under house arrest over presumed treason charges,”the former spymaster tweeted.

The UPDF spokesperson is yet to issue a statement in regards the matter.

A source has told the Nile Post that the former spymaster has been driven to Kibuli CID headquarters to record a statement and he might be detained at the Special Investigations Division in Kireka where he will spend a night.

