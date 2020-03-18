Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde remanded to Luzira Prison

Retired Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has been remanded to Luzira Prison after being charged with treason and unlawful possession of firearms on Wednesday afternoon.

Retired Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has been remanded to Luzira Prison after being charged with treason and unlawful possession of firearms on Wednesday afternoon. The former Security Minister, who was helped by two men to walk to at City Hall courtroom, was arrested this past Thursday after urging Rwanda to take interest in removing president Museveni from power.

The prosecution today said Tumukunde on March 5, 2020, at NBS television said, If I was Rwanda, I would wish to support people who want to cause a change in Uganda.

The state contends the statement was claimed at instigating the Republic of Rwanda to invade the Republic of Uganda to cause an unlawful change of government.

These remarks came against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two countries. Tumukunde, who recently declared a presidential bid, was last week admitted at Kampala Hospital for treatment.

