Coronavirus: Patients flee from Hoima Hospital

4 hours ago

Hoima- Dozens of In-patients and caretakers have deserted Hoima Regional Referral Hospital after one coronavirus case was registered at the health facility on Friday evening.

 According to witnesses, there was a stampede at the hospital as several In-patients at the facility rushed to obtain discharge forms from medical workers.

 “I came here [hospital] to dress a wound. I received treatment. Let me rush home. I have heard that there is a coronavirus case here,” a woman from Katikara Sub-county in Kakumiro District, said.

 There was panic in Hoima town when news of the confirmed Covid-19 case spread in town. Many people retreated to their homes, leaving the streets with minimal traffic.

 The Hoima District Coronavirus Response Taskforce said the confirmed case is a 55-year old man, a resident of Kibugubya village, Kyabigambire Sub-county in Hoima District.

Preliminary information indicates that he was working in Afghanistan but he recently returned to Uganda.

Source: DM

