Police officer arrested for shooting civilian

A few weeks ago, the president ordered banned social, political, cultural, religious or any other form of public gatherings to help combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to Elgon region police spokesperson, Cyrus Taitika, the incident happened on Saturday at around 2 pm at Buneembe village, Buneembe parish, Bududa sub-county in Bududa District, six police officers under the command of ASP Agaba David Tumwine, the OC station while on patrol enforcing the presidential directives regarding Covid-19 came across a small gathering drinking local brew ‘malwa’.

“Upon seeing the officers, some of them took off while others allegedly became defiant. In the process of dispersing them, Agaba released some two bullets, one of which hit Desmond Kuloba, 28 in the left leg below the knee,” Taitika said.

He said that the injured was rushed to Bududa hospital before he was transferred to Mbale regional referral hospital.

“The Bududa DPC Jaffer Magyezi took action and arrested ASP David Agaba for unlawful wounding vide CPS Bududa CRB163/2020.”

Earlier this week, two people were shot and injured by police in Mukono while enforcing the president’s directive suspending public transport for two weeks.

However, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango denied the claims, saying that the rider deliberately attacked officers.

“The officers used all means to make him stop and the motorcycle was parked aside. The community and the rider decided to forcefully remove the motorcycle from Police. Police officers tried to talk to them but they continued to advance towards one Police officer who fired warning shots,” Onyango said.

The Kampala police mouthpiece explained that in the resultant melee, a stray bullet hit the rider, one Alex Oryem in the knee before he was rushed to Mukono Health Centre for treatment.

In a message through the police director in charge of operations, the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola this week warned officers of dire consequences for treating members of the public inhumanely while enforcing the president’s directives.

“Enforcement teams are directed to remain courteous and humane while executing these guidelines. Errant officers shall have action taken against them,” the message read in part.

According to the message, Police officers were warned to refrain from enforcing directives based on social media but should base on official communication channels.

