May 5, 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana’s dancing pallbearers become Covid-19 meme

1 day ago

In 2017 this troupe of Ghanaian pallbearers went viral following BBC Africa’s coverage of their flamboyant coffin-carrying dances, garnering millions of views.

Three years later due and the group has experienced a second round of internet fame, with social media users adopting the troupe as a dark-humoured symbol of death in the time of Covid-19.

BBC Africa’s Sulley Lansah met up with the leader of the troupe to get his reaction to his new-found fame and see how he’s coping during the pandemic.

Source: BBC

