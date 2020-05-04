Eritrean president flies to Ethiopia ending rumours he died

The president of Eritrea has flown to neighbouring Ethiopia for what officials say are talks about coronavirus and the locust infestation that has been destroying crops in the region.

Isaias Afwerki’s arrival in Addis Ababa comes after a prolonged period when he had been not been seen in public at all, which prompted speculation about the state of his health.

It is not clear why the Eritrean leader chose to travel when most other meetings in the region have been conducted via video conference.

Mr Isaias has been leading Eritrea since independence in the early 1990s.

