May 5, 2020

Somali government told to stop harassing journalists

1 day ago

The National Union of Somali Journalists has called on the government to stop harassing and intimidating journalists.

In a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day the union says journalists in Somalia are working in a climate of extreme fear, with brutal physical assaults and malicious arrests.

It says in recent weeks journalists have been on trial on trumped up charges in order to silence those seen as critical of the authorities.

One radio host was shot dead in February and three journalists were killed last year.

The rights group Reporters Without Borders ranks Somalia near the bottom of the global press freedom index – at 164th place out of 180 countries.

Source: BBC

